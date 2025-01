Dynamia, Not Stagnatia: Specialized labor and freely shifting markets result in creative destruction, but also mutual enrichment. Where would you want to live? (Donald J. Boudreaux, January 10, 2025, The Daily Economy)



Consider the fictional little country of Dynamia. Although, strictly speaking, this place is a product of my imagination, my imagination here sticks closely to essential facts of reality. Dynamia is very much like a real-world country in a modern market-oriented society.