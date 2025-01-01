ONE ECONOMY TO RULE THEM ALL:

Why Are There No Trillion-Dollar Companies in Europe?: Large companies don’t just happen. They are born, fostered, and grown in low-tax, high-opportunity societies. (David Hebert, January 1, 2025, Daily Economy)

The same can be said about tech giants. They will want to locate themselves where most of their customers live and, with a massive customer base with one of the highest rates of adoption of technology in the world, locating in the US makes good business sense.

But this explanation falls short, too. Notice that it presumes that these tech giants exist and are simply deciding where to locate. The truth is that these tech companies did not descend upon the world like mana from heaven; they had to be created and built from the ground up. The real questions we must ask, then, are 1) what makes the US so fertile for economic growth and 2) what makes Europe so reticent for growth?



It is no secret that the US remains “the land of opportunity.” Even just logically, we can tell that it is based on immigration patterns. The US remains one of the most immigrated-to countries in the world. In fact, the UN reports that 20 percent of the total immigrants in the entire world are in the United States. But this still invites a question: why do so many people want to live in the United States when they could live elsewhere?

There are many factors, but chief among them are economic in nature. First, we can look at average wage rates across countries. The US remains one of the highest-earning countries in the world. Lest we think this is a fluke or a historical accident, cross-national studies confirm that simply living in the US actually causes wages for workers to increase.

The newly-awarded Nobel Prize economists Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson evidenced this by looking at the city of Nogales, a city at the border between Mexico and Arizona. What is unique about this situation is that the city’s people share a common heritage and culture; in fact, there are families that were split in two when the wall was first erected. Because of their shared heritage, the only real difference lies in which side of the fence, running right through the middle of downtown, one lives. The US side is much, much wealthier than the Mexican side. In fact, in 2012, the fire department on the US side of Nogales famously helped the Mexican side put out a fire by “exporting” water over the fence. They could only do this because of their dramatically higher wealth.

We can also look at the ease with which one can start a business.