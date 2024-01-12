Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

GEOMETRIC GROWTH GENERALLY ADDS UP FAST:

By Orrin Judd

Chart: The US grid battery fleet is about to double — again: America’s energy storage industry is on a tear, installing batteries to store clean wind and solar and make the grid more reliable. (Julian Spector, Maria Virginia Olano, 12 January 2024, Canary Media)

The U.S. energy storage industry has its New Year’s resolution ready to go: double the capacity of batteries connected to the American grid.

And it looks achievable for the youngest sector of the power industry. The analysts at the federal Energy Information Agency predict that the total battery capacity installed on the U.S. grid will rise from 17.3 gigawatts at the end of 2023 to 31.1 gigawatts by the close of 2024. That scenario represents 80% year-over-year growth.

