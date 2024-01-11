Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Energy

MAGA HARDEST HIT:

By Orrin Judd

Clean electricity is driving down US emissions (Maria Gallucci, 10 January 2024, Canary Media)

A record-shattering number of solar power projects and utility-scale battery installations contributed to the drop in U.S. power-sector emissions, which fell by 8 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, analysts said in a preliminary report released on Wednesday. Renewables helped accelerate the long-term decline of coal-fired electricity generation, which hit a record low last year. Electricity from fossil gas — which emits relatively less CO2 than coal but is high in methane — also increased substantially.

Related Post

Energy

PAGING TOM SAWYER:

Energy

…AND CHEAPER…:

Energy

YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

You Missed

Energy

MAGA HARDEST HIT:

All Comedy is Conservative Film/TV

MOCKING iDENTITARIANISM:

Canada

PLAYING FOOTSIE WITH THE iDENTITARIANS:

Energy

PAGING TOM SAWYER:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.