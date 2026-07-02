AUTHORITY DEPENDS ON LIBERTY:

How Britain drove America to independence (Jack Blackburn, July 01 2026, Times uk)

Parliament repealed the Stamp Act and the story might have ended there, but the British government now had a point to prove. It passed the Declaratory Act, which made clear that parliament had the same authority in America as it did in Britain. As far as they were concerned, the principle of parliamentary authority was the cornerstone of the British constitution and needed defending. Meanwhile, revenue still needed to be drummed up. It was not long before these twin objectives reopened the wounds in the Anglo-American relationship.