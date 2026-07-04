Who Is God in the Declaration?: He’s far more than the Supreme Secular Rationalist. (Matthew Spalding, April 27, 2026, Modern Age)

God appears several times in the Declaration. Indeed, the first character introduced in the Declaration’s narrative, before “the present King of Great Britain,” is God. We noted earlier that God exercises legislative power (the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God), executive power (as Creator and divine Providence), and judicial power (Supreme Judge of the world) without being a tyrant. All that is true and makes an important point about the danger of unified power in human hands. But this is a view that considers God in primarily human, political terms.

A more sublime view becomes clear when we consider the appearances of God as they develop throughout the whole document. God first appears by virtue of man’s unaided reason—a traditional understanding of the Laws of Nature—in the form of the general revelation of the natural order. This is the God who makes laws for all things, including men and all peoples. Then God appears as the Creator, not just of nature in general but of man in particular. This is the God whose work “we hold” to be self-evident, and who endows man with certain unalienable rights. God then appears as the Supreme Judge of the world, specifically the judge of man—the only rational being on earth. This God is all-knowing and sees the deepest intentions of each person. And God appears finally as divine Providence. This God doesn’t merely create the world and then leave it alone but continues to intervene in the affairs of men and sometimes changes the course of human events.

And notice the parallel: how the human actors become more personal and particular (moving from “one people,” to a corporate “we” who holds truths, to the specific “Representatives of the united States of America,” to the particular “we” who are the signers) at the same time that the references to the deity become more personal and intimate. The theological references move from a general, distant, and unknown God to the creator and endower of man as a species, to a personal God who knows the lives and innermost thoughts of each man, to the benevolent God who intervenes to protect those who rely on divine providence.