You are not the person you see in the mirror (Marina Zilbergerts, 6/11/26, IAI News)

Suppose a person acquired a superpower that allows them to track all the physical processes of their body. They could identify what the stomach is digesting and pinpoint the location of an infection. They could log the content of every thought, register each emotional shift, and accumulate all of it as data.

And yet, such a person might remain prone to self-deception. They might struggle to sustain meaningful relationships, unable to connect their actions, desires, and emotions into a stable way of being with others. They would possess an exhaustive account of their processes, and yet lack any understanding of their own heart.