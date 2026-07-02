ENTIRELY UNSURPRISING:

When It Comes to Back Pain, Maybe You Should be Your Own Doctor (Jake Currie, July 1, 2026, Nautilus)

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and University of Minnesota recruited more than 1,000 adults already suffering from acute or subacute lower back pain that had a moderate to high risk of turning into chronic back pain. They separated the participants into four groups. The first received supported self-management, featuring pain education, exercises, relaxation techniques, and strategies for reframing negative thought patterns (supervised by a physical therapist or chiropractor). The second group got a more hands-on treatment—spinal manipulation therapy from a physical therapist or chiropractor. The third group received both programs, and the fourth received treatments from physicians, which included pain relievers and muscle relaxants.

Interestingly, the supported self-management group reported the most improvement.