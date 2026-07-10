Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Health

FUNNY HOW THAT WORKS…:

By Orrin Judd

Rogue Wounds: Playing ill or feigning madness has been a con for hundreds of years. But can a fake sickness become a real sickness? (Daniel Mason, Lapham’s Quarterly)

It is a wonderful turn of fate,” wrote the British psychiatrist W.H.R. Rivers in 1922, “that just as Freud’s theory of the unconscious and the method of psychoanalysis founded upon it should be so hotly discussed, there should have occurred events which have produced on an enormous scale just those conditions of paralysis and contracture, phobia and obsession, which the theory was especially designed to explain.”

Social contagion is an old phenomenon.

Related Post

Health

ENTIRELY UNSURPRISING:

Health

IT’S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

Health

ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

You Missed

Health

FUNNY HOW THAT WORKS…:

Founding Republican Liberty

THE REPUBLICAN “WE”:

Homocentric Universe

MIGHT?:

Identitarianism

NAZISM:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.