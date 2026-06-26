Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

All Comedy is Conservative Anglospherics

ACCEPTING THAT MAN IS FALLEN…:

By Orrin Judd

English Comedy and French Tragedy: Marriage and Adultery in the Nineteenth-Century Novel (Daniel Hadas, 06/11/2026, Cafe Americain)

Before the Russians’ late entry into the scene, almost all the great novels of the nineteenth century were written in only two nations: England and France. Each of these two nations then showed a marked preference for one of the two stories: English novels are about the formation of marriages, and French novels are about adultery. By the same token, and in line with the inheritance of ancient literature, the English novel (until Thomas Hardy) is almost always in part comic, and the French novel tragic.

…makes life a comedy. The Rationalist refusal of that truth makes life seem a tragedy.

Related Post

Anglospherics

BUT THEY DID FAIL TO TAKE ADVANTAGE…:

Anglospherics

WHAT ENLIGHTENMENT?:

Anglospherics

UNIVERSALISM VS iDENTITARIANISM:

You Missed

All Comedy is Conservative Anglospherics

ACCEPTING THAT MAN IS FALLEN…:

End of History Founding

TOUGH BEAT FOR iDENTITARIANS:

One Economy to Rule Them All

UNIPOLAR WORLD:

Just So Stories

IDEOLOGY, NOT SCIENCE:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.