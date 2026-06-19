BUT THEY DID FAIL TO TAKE ADVANTAGE…:

Brexit 10 Years Later: The Economic Collapse That Never Happened: Voters were warned that leaving the EU would trigger recession, mass unemployment, and lasting economic decline. Comparing Britain’s performance with its G7 peers suggests a more nuanced picture. (John Phelan, June 19, 2026, Daily Economy)

Why did Brexit fail to live down to the economic warnings?

First, the EU is an economic laggard. As Figure 3 shows, since 2011, the EU’s economy has grown by 20.6 percent while the US economy — the second biggest destination for British exports after the EU in 2016 — grew by 39.9 percent, nearly double the rate.



Second, Britain’s economy was one of the least reliant on its EU colleagues. As Figure 4 shows, in 2015, just 42.3 percent of British exports went to the EU, a share lower than in each of the 27 other members. This is partly because, as Luis Garicano, a former member of the European Parliament, noted recently, the “Single Market” is largely a myth.