WE ARE ALL GORSUCHIAN:

PODCAST: Neil Gorsuch on the Declaration of Independence, Originalism, and Separation of Powers: “There was nothing inevitable about it. Absolutely nothing,” the Supreme Court justice tells Reason’s Nick Gillespie. (Nick Gillespie, July 2026, reason)

Reason: What is the main lesson America should be thinking about as we approach our 250th birthday?

Gorsuch: We’re going to have a lot of fireworks, and there are going to be some good barbecues and parades, but I hope we take a moment, too, to reflect on the gift we’ve been given and the challenge we face. What I mean by that is, the Declaration of Independence had three great ideas in it: that all of us are equal; that each of us has inalienable rights given to us by God, not government; and that we have the right to rule ourselves.

Our nation is not founded on a religion. It’s not based on a common culture even, or heritage. It’s based on those ideas. We’re a creedal nation. I hope we take a moment to reflect on that and to recommit ourselves to that.

One more thing: the courage it takes to defend those ideas. They were not inevitable. The stories of the men, women, and children in the book, I hope, will inspire children to realize the courage it takes to carry those ideas forward in their own time.