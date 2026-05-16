LIBERALISM VS IDENTITARIANISM:

Heroes of 1776 Shows That Remembering the Past Is Key to Progress: Neil Gorsuch’s new book reminds us that to accelerate progress, we must first acknowledge the progress that has already occurred. (Nick Gillespie | 5.11.2026, reason)

Neil Gorsuch: There’s no doubt that the Revolution, the Constitution, and our country have always had challenges living up to the Declaration. I think of the Declaration as sort of our mission statement, the Constitution our how-to manual. But look at the mission statement. The mission statement is all of us are equal, that we all have an inalienable rights, and that we have the right to self-rule. Those ideas are perfect ideas. They exclude no one.