Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

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By Orrin Judd

A Prayer for the Grace of Ordinary Things (Vicar, 6/07/26, Country Squire)

I have been thinking lately about the grace of ordinary things. Not the grand gestures or the great events, but the small, steady, faithful routines that hold our lives together. The kettle boiling at exactly the same time each morning. The robin that sings from the same branch of the apple tree. The way a well-oiled gate swings shut without a squeak. These things ask nothing of us but attention. And in return, they give us something precious: the quiet assurance that the world still works, still turns, still offers its small mercies to anyone with eyes to see.

The countryside teaches this lesson better than any sermon.

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