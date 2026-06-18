Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

End of History Founding Religion Republican Liberty

NO CREATION, NO UNIVERSALISM:

By Orrin Judd

Reading the Declaration of Independence as Holy Text: How the American creed emerged—and evolved—over 250 years (Kathryn Lofton, 6/08/26, Yale Review)

To achieve independence in 1776, the founders needed people besides themselves to believe in it and practice it. The message of their Philadelphia story could have been many things. Social coherence is something religion provides, often through repeating a story and asserting its moral. Creed is the word scholars use for those incantatory phrases that convey and perform adherence. all Men aRe cReated equal is a creed, in gOd we tRust another. libeRty is a third. Saying a creed publicizes commitment, claims distinction, and tests orthodoxy. A person can have a creed they describe as personal, but a creed is ultimately corporate, something other people can hear and repeat back: “Me too.”

Related Post

Founding

WE ARE ALL GORSUCHIAN NOW:

End of History

CAPITALISM/DEMOCRACY/PROTESTANTISM:

End of History

THE SYSTEM IS THE CENTER:

You Missed

Soccer

IT’S A UNIPOLAR WORLD:

Malthusianism

PAR FOR THE MALTHUSIAN COURSE:

End of History Founding Religion Republican Liberty

NO CREATION, NO UNIVERSALISM:

Soccer

WHEN LAWRENCE, KS BECAME AN ALGERIAN SUBURB:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.