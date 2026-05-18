Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Identitarianism

ESCHEWING RESPONSIBILITY:

By Orrin Judd

We Are Sliding Back Into the Middle Ages (Katya Ungerman, 5/17/26, NY Times)


Demonic vexation, teleportation, increased interest in religious practice — those phenomena are all signs that life feels, to many, increasingly charged with unseen forces. You might say it has been re-enchanted. There’s a widespread feeling that the material explanation is no longer sufficient; that something uncanny, maybe even numinous, is diffused into the texture of ordinary American life.

Any excuse is better than accepting that they are the authors of their own misery.

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Identitarianism

NO RACISM REQUIRED:

Identitarianism

CONSPIRACIES HELP THEM EXPLAIN AWAY PERSONAL FAILURES:

Identitarianism

ASSUMED IDENTITY:

You Missed

Anglospherics

BREXIT SQUANDERED:

End of History

ILLIBERALISM IS NOT A VIABLE ALTERNATIVE TO THE eND OF hISTORY:

Identitarianism

ESCHEWING RESPONSIBILITY:

Identitarianism

NO RACISM REQUIRED:

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