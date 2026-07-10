When the Firewall Falls: What was once the world’s most welcoming country for refugees has become one of the strictest — an about face that could set the example for other democracies. (Kaiser Bauch, Jul 10, 2026, LEO)

For a long time, the political reaction to growing migration-related tensions looked like the archetypal European cordon sanitaire tale. In Sweden, the object of this cordon sanitaire — the term for parties deemed by the mainstream too extremist to be considered as part of a political coalition — was the Sweden Democrats.

Founded in 1988, the party’s roots were genuinely far-right, as it had connections with neo-Nazi circles. For a long time it was completely ignored by the rest of the Swedish political class, which was also not that hard to do, since in the first two decades of its existence the party did not garner strong electoral results.

The whole subject of immigration was treated as taboo, with those raising its negatives being predictably accused of racism. Furthermore, it being avoided was justified as not giving the Sweden Democrats “ammo” for potential electoral gains.

Yet, as is almost a rule in such cases, it had the opposite effect. The party came to be seen as one unafraid to tell it like it is, while the elites were seen as sweeping the issue under the rug.

In 2010, the Sweden Democrats got enough votes to enter parliament, and in 2018 they scored 17.5%, becoming the third-largest party. As the mainstream parties, including the Social Democrats, were forced to acknowledge the failures of Sweden’s immigration policy, the criticism of the Sweden Democrats — who had also systematically worked to break with their extremist roots —for pointing those failures out no longer made much sense.

In 2019, Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch announced her willingness to negotiate with the SD, as did Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson. The culmination came with the Tidö Agreement after the 2022 election. Four leaders of parties on the right conferred at Tidö Castle and signed a 62-page contract that established the current government and a fundamental shift in crime and migration policy.