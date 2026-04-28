Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Energy

THE FUTURE ALWAYS HAPPENS FASTER THAN PREDICTED:

By Orrin Judd

Plug-In Power Signals An Energy Future Very Different From The Present (John Tamny, Apr 27, 2026, Forbes)

With a growing number of states allowing what the Post describes as “plug-in-solar” for houses, and as a way of shrinking monthly electricity bills, it’s no reach to suggest that homeowners themselves will morph into providers of crucial, low-cost power for other commercial entities in need of enhanced energy production themselves. Will precisely this happen? It’s impossible to know exactly because a commercial future that never resembles the present is opaque by the previous description.

Just the same, it’s notable that these solar plug-ins are low cost (as low as $400) presently, and their low costs mean installation doesn’t require substantial, politically toxic government subsidy. Better yet, and assuming growing usage of plug-ins that will lower electricity bills, is that the cost of them is poised to shrink alongside what one guesses will be increased energy production from them.

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