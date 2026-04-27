DADDY, WHAT WAS GAS?:

The U.S. Is Manufacturing a Ton of Grid Batteries ( Julian Spector, April 17, 2026, Reasons to be Cheerful)

Batteries were always crucial for the effort to scale up renewable energy production, but they have taken on even more significance as AI leaders look for quick-to-build power sources to supply their headlong data center expansion.

That’s why batteries will account for some 28 percent of new U.S. power plant capacity built this year. For the first time, the country will be able to produce enough grid batteries to meet that surging demand on its own, according to new data from the U.S. Energy Storage Coalition, an industry group.