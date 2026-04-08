Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Identitarianism

THE REVOLUTION EATS ITSELF:

By Orrin Judd

The Historical Irony of Feminism’s Silencing of Women (Abigail Favale, November 30, 2021, Church Life Journal)


When I was in graduate school, I remember reading an essay in which Jacques Derrida purports to “write as a woman.” I was in a gender studies program in a highly secular context, and we had a lively seminar on Derrida’s essay, eventually reaching the consensus that no, Jacques, you can’t simply step into a woman’s identity like you might step into a set of trousers. This was the mid-2000s, a different era, when the word “woman” still had some fleeting connection, however tenuous, to female embodiment.

Now, fifteen years later, we have reached a juncture where appropriating the identity of women is considered laudatory, liberating, the next frontier of civil rights—and raising cautions or questions is blasphemous. Increasingly, defining a woman as an adult human female is considered hate speech.

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APPLIED DARWINISM:

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AMERICA IS CONSERVATIVE, NOT TRUMPIST:

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ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

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Deflation

…AND CHEAPER…:

One Economy to Rule Them All

BUT WHAT DOES THE rIGHT/lEFT HAVE LEFT IF THEY ACCEPT THE FACTS?:

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“AGAINST THAT INCREDIBLE WEIGHT”:

Identitarianism

THE REVOLUTION EATS ITSELF:

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