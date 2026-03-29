WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

The Value of Physics for Christian Theology (Chandler Collins, March 11, 2026, Center for Faith & Culture)

It is helpful to think about the relationship between physics and theology in this way: first, through studying the doctrine of creation, we learn about God’s creative activity as revealed in the Scriptures. Additionally, by studying physics, we learn about the specific mechanics and laws governing the creation designed by God. Knowledge of these specific laws is not necessary to a doctrine of creation, but the study of physical theories can deepen our understanding of God’s creation. Contrary to the warfare view of the faith-science relationship, physics is not an enemy or a threat to theology.