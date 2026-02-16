THE FALKLANDS IS A NATION:

Change is afoot in the Falkland Islands: Falkland Islanders are showing that their future is theirs alone to decide (Daniel Toft, 2/16/26, The Critic)

Elections are free and fair, candidates stand as individuals rather than party labels, the media scrutinises those in office, and the result is accepted without question. Independent observers are unnecessary, although utilised for the first time, because confidence in the system is so high.

That matters, as for decades, Falkland Islanders have made clear that the future is theirs alone to decide. From the 2013 referendum to successive general elections, the Islands have consistently demonstrated that self-determination is a lived, practical reality and not some abstract principle.