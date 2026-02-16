GEORGE SHOULD HAVE GIVEN US OUR OWN PARLIAMENT:

The Shots Heard Round the World (.John Ferling, , Spring 2025, American Heritage)



The stirrings that led to the conflagration were set in motion in the 1760s, when Great Britain embarked on a striking departure in its colonial policies. It was a multifaceted divergence that stepped on many toes, including those of the most powerful residents in the 13 North American colonies. Britain tightened its regulation of imperial trade, hoping to eliminate smuggling by urban merchants who trafficked in outlawed foreign commodities and sought to avoid paying duties on legitimate commerce. Imperial authorities also mandated a temporary halt to western migration beyond the Appalachian Mountains, antagonizing land speculators — mostly wealthy and influential colonists — and land-hungry farmers.

With the Stamp Act, in 1765, Parliament for the first time sought to levy taxes on its American subjects. It subsequently turned to other forms of taxation. To many colonists it seemed, as it did in 1774 to the Virginia planter and businessman George Washington, that Great Britain was pursuing “a Systematic ascertion of an arbitrary power” in violation of “the Laws & Constitution of their Country, & to violate the most essential & valuable rights of mankind.”

The Colonists had grievances beyond taxes and regulations, including their status as second-rate citizens unable to rise in British ranks.



Many colonists harbored grievances other than those concerning regulations and taxes. Some people in some provinces were unhappy with having to pay tithes to the established Church of England. Ambitious colonists resented the fact-of-life limitations that faced them. Confronted with an unspoken but all-too-real second-class rank within the British Empire, aspiring colonists recognized that the door was closed to their sitting in Parliament, gaining ministerial and diplomatic posts, or rising to the loftiest ranks in the British army or the Royal Navy.