THE ANGLOSPHERE IS ROME:

Modern Laws We Owe to Ancient Rome: Explore the Roman origins of modern legal systems. Learn how the Twelve Tables, contract laws, and the Lex Aquilia established the foundations for justice and property rights. (Mike Cohen, 1/26/26, The Collector)

Seeking to end this priest-controlled monopoly on legal knowledge, the common class (plebeians) demanded that the rules be written down for all to see. And so, in 451 BCE, a commission of ten men referred to as the decemviri gathered to draft the first formal code of law.

Referred to as the Twelve Tables, the rules which were written on bronze tablets were put up in the public square known as the Forum, where they could be read by all citizens. The concept established the idea that law was public rather than arbitrary. Before this time, the elite often changed the rules to suit their needs as no written rules existed. So, what are some of the modern laws derived from Ancient Rome?