GREEN ENERGY VS RED TAPE:

These Companies Want To Use AI To Make Cheaper and Cleaner Energy—If the Government Lets Them (Jeff Luse, 12.29.2025, reason)

While reducing paperwork may seem like a trivial fix, it’s an important one; a reactor license application can easily exceed 10,000 pages and undergo up to two years of review from federal regulators. And simple errors in these documents can set projects back and cost thousands of dollars. For one of Everstar’s clients, fixing an error in the licensing documentation, which CEO Kevin Kong tells Reason was “essentially a typo,” required “developing and getting approval for a formal License Amendment Request.” This request cost the developer “tens of thousands of dollars in engineering time and external consultants” and added months in regulatory review, according to Kong.

Gordian, the company’s AI-enabled platform, aims to eliminate cases like these by “automat[ing] compliance, technical documentation, and regulatory navigation for the nuclear industry,” says Kong. Since launching earlier this year, the technology has yielded impressive results. After Last Energy was given federal funding in August to demonstrate its advanced nuclear reactor, it partnered with Everstar to write a 50-page environmental assessment. What would normally take eight weeks was completed in one. The system was also able to turn around a 200-page ecology report—a revision that usually takes a few weeks—in one night.

Kong says his clients have been able to cut “30-40% of the time spent on major regulatory deliverables,” which can be the “difference between projects penciling out or not.” The company plans to scale up operations in the coming year.