Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Robotics/AI

NOT JUST SHOWER CURTAIN RINGS?:

By Orrin Judd

AI Is Suddenly Surprisingly Good At Physics (Sabine Hossenfelder, Nov 16, 2025)

LLMs aren’t able to actually use logic or reasoning to reach thought-out conclusions. Despite that, several startups plan on using the current systems to do serious physics research. And some physicists, including myself, have used AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude to write papers. The situation is changing incredibly fast. Let’s take a look at how LLMs might be improving at physics, and the current state of AI scientists.

Related Post

Robotics/AI

REMEMBER HOW THE DOT.COM BUBBLE KILLED THE INTERNET?:

Robotics/AI

PICK THE LOW HANGING FRUIT FIRST:

Robotics/AI

IF IT TASTES LIKE MEAT IT’S MEAT:

You Missed

Robotics/AI

NOT JUST SHOWER CURTAIN RINGS?:

Robotics/AI

REMEMBER HOW THE DOT.COM BUBBLE KILLED THE INTERNET?:

End of History

CONSERVATISM SEEKS TO CONSERVE LIBERALISM:

One Economy to Rule Them All

AND THE LIVIN’ IS EASY…:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.