If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Coupert: smart shopping extensions are changing the way people save money online (Jon Stojan, November 3, 2025, Digital Journal)

The core advantage is automation. Instead of copying and pasting codes from coupon sites, smart tools like Coupert apply discounts instantly. Cashback rewards are layered in, and price history helps users identify better deals.

Honey: Applies automatic coupons but lacks integrated cashback features.
Rakuten: Provides strong cashback rates but requires manual activation and no coupon testing.
Capital One Shopping: Useful for price tracking, weaker in coupon coverage.
Ibotta: Well-known in groceries, but its receipt-based model is less efficient for online shopping.
RetailMeNot: Popular coupon site, but prone to expired and unverified codes.


Coupert integrates all of these features. Users save an average of $180.12 annually on coupons, $86.92 through cashback, and $333.74 via price tracking.

