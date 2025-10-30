THE UNIVERSA:ISM THAT MAGA FINDS INTOLERABLE:

The Fabric of America… ‘Liberty and Justice for All’: America’s Pledge of Allegiance is a far weightier philosophical proposition than is likely recognized by those who recite it routinely. (F. Andrew Wolf Jr., October 27, 2025, American Spectator)

What is so compelling about Bellamy’s words is their affirmation of universal principles. They arrive late in the piece, but they pack a powerful philosophical punch.

Two principles are given voice: liberty and justice, but it’s the ending to the pledge — “liberty and justice for all” — that transforms abstract concepts into concrete obligations which the state has a responsibility to affect for all Americans.

When we recite the pledge we are exclaiming to the world this is who we are as Americans and what we stand for: we are both promising to be loyal to “the Republic for which it [the flag] stands” and our government is charged with the responsibility to provide us “with liberty and justice for all,” in whatever form that obligation might take.

Through the pledge, liberty and justice become tangible responsibilities which our government, bound by constitutional restraint through the Bill of Rights, is charged to honor and respect.