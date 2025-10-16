MANIFEST DESTINY:

Never Bet Against America: why the united states is geographically overpowered (Tomas Pueyo, Oct 9, 2025, Pirate Wires)



In fact, the U.S. has followed an uncanny trend of nearly two percent growth in per capita GDP for over two centuries:

You can go back to the 1650s and see a similar trend. In the late 1700s and early 1800s, it did slow down a bit, which is understandable given two wars against the UK.



Why are we so rich?

Some believe it’s the result of democracy, rule of law, the U.S. dollar, a strong military, an entrepreneurial culture… but what if these factors are threatened, as many believe they are now? Will the U.S. keep growing or fall due to mismanagement? Will China surpass it?



Fortunately for the U.S., it sits on the most advantaged piece of land in the world — and this is not changing anytime soon, so its power will likely keep growing.

Here’s why geography is the United States’ superpower.