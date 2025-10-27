FINALLY HAD ENOUGH PERONISM?:

Argentina’s Voters Hand Javier Milei a Crucial Victory in Midterm Election (Emma Bubola, Oct. 26, 2025, NY Times)

His party received over 40 percent of the vote, showing that despite pain inflicted by his austerity measures, many Argentines are still willing to back his libertarian experiment.

“Today we passed a turning point,” Mr. Milei told supporters on Sunday night, after coming onstage and singing a campaign song.

“Today begins the building of a great Argentina,” he said.

The victory gives Mr. Milei enough support in Congress to prevent his vetoes from being overridden, putting him in a strong position to further his ambitious agenda.