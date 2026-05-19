LOW-HANGING FRUIT:

An Opening for Cuban Democracy: Activist Rosa María Payá says the West should recognize change is possible—and make it happen. (Carolyn Kennedy, May 15, 2026, Freedom Frequency)

Rosa María Payá continues her father’s fight against a regime that is enduring its worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. The country’s economy began to falter during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the collapse of the tourism industry, and has not recovered since. Blackouts, food shortages, and a crumbling health care system are the new normal. As Rosa María Payá describes, this is not a humanitarian crisis; it is a “humanitarian catastrophe.”



Cuba is part of a larger network of authoritarian regimes working against democratic stability in Latin America and the Caribbean. “When we talk about the Cuban regime, we are talking about the head of the authoritarian octopus in our hemisphere,” said Payá. Most recently, the regime lost a key partner, Venezuela, with the US capture of Nicolás Maduro.

Payá believes this time of vulnerability for the regime presents a window of opportunity.