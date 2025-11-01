hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:

Javier Milei’s Great Opportunity (José Papparelli, Nov 1, 2025, The European Conservative)

The overwhelming and unexpected electoral victory achieved by the ruling party unquestionably signalled renewed confidence from the electorate in the government project. The alliance La Libertad Avanza obtained almost 41% of the votes at the national level, surpassing Fuerza Patria by nine points: 9,337,665 libertarian votes against 7,276,429 of the Kirchnerist Peronism.

The extent of the victory is stunning: La Libertad Avanza has become the most voted-for force at the national level, and it won in 16 districts. Milei swept Peronism away, with hardly anybody foreseeing it. His movement managed to win even in the province of Buenos Aires, a historic Peronist bastion, today submerged in misery, corruption, and violence, with an absolute lack of public security that its citizens suffer daily.

At the polls the majority of Argentines have made clear what they do not want, what they categorically reject: to continue being governed by Kirchnerism. In the last twenty-two years, Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (2007-2015), and Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) have passed through the Casa Rosada, the historic headquarters of Argentine presidents. These two decades of misgovernance have left the country mired in the most shameful poverty and geopolitically aligned with some of the most repugnant narco-dictatorships and tyrannies in the world.

One of the many possible readings of the election results is that, beyond the economic difficulties still faced by a large part of the Argentine people, thanks to the incipient and complex application of a political model defined as liberal-libertarian, the population has embraced the government’s plan. By contrast, all the opposition offered was to “unseat Milei” and put an end to the government “no matter what” by boycotting and permanently blocking any economic measure aimed at the capitalization of the economy, macroeconomic consolidation, and the end of the fiscal deficit, the adjustment of unnecessary spending, and the elimination of monetary issuance as a tool to cover the deficit and sustain inflation.

It is crucial to bear in mind that the government’s economic policies have been validated by the result.