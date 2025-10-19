THE GENIUS OF REPUBLICAN LIBERTY…:

Forging the Chains of Virtue: Aristotle’s Raw Politics of Power (Clifford Angell Bates, 9/20/25, The Miskitonian)

While archē refers to legitimate authority, Aristotle also discusses bia, which refers to power that is exercised through force or coercion. Bia is characterized by the absence of consent and often involves rulers maintaining control through violence, intimidation, or oppression. This form of power is typically associated with tyranny, where the ruler governs through fear and force rather than through the consent of the governed. Aristotle views this type of power as fundamentally illegitimate because it violates the principles of justice and mutual agreement that should underpin political authority.

Aristotle condemns the use of unjust power (bia), arguing that it is corruptive both to the ruler and to the ruled. Power that is exercised through force leads to instability and oppression, as it disregards the common good in favor of the ruler’s self-interest. This form of power is in direct contradiction to natural rule, where authority is based on mutual consent and is directed toward the good of the community. Aristotle believes that legitimate power arises from the willing participation of citizens, and when rulers resort to force, they undermine the very foundations of political life.

Aristotle is clear about the negative consequences of coercive power. Rule by force leads to instability within the political community, as it erodes trust and undermines justice. Citizens who are governed through fear are less likely to feel loyalty to their rulers, and this can result in resistance, rebellion, and ultimately the destabilization of society. For this reason, Aristotle views coercive power as unsustainable in the long run. A ruler who relies on force may be able to maintain control temporarily, but the lack of legitimacy will eventually provoke opposition.

In Aristotle’s ideal political community, citizens play a central role in the exercise of power. In a democracy, power is distributed among citizens through mechanisms such as voting, holding office, and participating in decision-making processes. Citizenship is not simply about enjoying rights and privileges; it is about active engagement in the governance of the polis. Aristotle sees the collective power of citizens as essential to shaping the policies and laws that govern the state. In this way, power is not concentrated in the hands of a few but is shared among the many, creating a more equitable and just society.

For Aristotle, the rule of law is the embodiment of collective power. Laws are the means by which power is distributed and exercised fairly within a community. By adhering to laws, citizens can ensure that power is used to promote justice and prevent the abuse of authority by individuals. Aristotle contrasts the democratic form of power, where the many share authority, with oligarchic power, where a few wealthy elites hold power. In an oligarchy, power is often exercised for personal gain, whereas in a democracy, it is supposed to serve the interests of the community as a whole.

While Aristotle acknowledges the value of citizen participation, he also warns of the dangers associated with excessive collective power. In a democracy, the majority can sometimes use its power to oppress minorities or pursue selfish interests at the expense of justice and the common good. Aristotle refers to this as the “tyranny of the majority.” He emphasizes the need for balance and moderation in the exercise of power, ensuring that no single group dominates to the detriment of others.