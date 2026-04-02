ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:

Key Justices Appear Skeptical of Limiting Birthright Citizenship (Abbie VanSickle, April 1, 2026, NY Times)

Key conservative justices raised doubts about the constitutionality of the president’s executive order that would end automatic citizenship for children born on U.S. soil to undocumented immigrants and some temporary foreign visitors.

When a lawyer for the Trump administration suggested that the realities of modern migration required a new assessment of whether the Constitution guarantees birthright citizenship, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who is seen as a key vote, retorted: “It’s a new world. It’s the same Constitution.”