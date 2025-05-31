AND YOU WONDER WHY DONALD HATES THE FEDERALIST SOCIETY?:

The great undoing: Trump’s presidency reeled in by courts (Sam Baker, 5/31/25, Axios)



Between the lines: To some extent, this is the system working the same way it always works. The big things presidents do, at least in the modern era, end up in court.

Obamacare was a big thing, done by both the president and Congress. It’s been before the Supreme Court no less than three times.



Forgiving student loans and trying to impose COVID vaccine mandates were, for better or worse, big things President Biden attempted. The Supreme Court said both were too big.



Trump has made no bones about wanting to go as big as possible, all the time, on everything — and to do it mostly through executive action. Everyone knew before this administration began that myriad legal challenges were inevitable. And, well, they were.