IT’S JUST VIBES:

If it looks like a dire wolf, is it a dire wolf? How to define a species is a scientific and philosophical question (Elay Shech, 5/30/25, The Conversation)



This gap between appearance and biological identity raises a deeper question: What exactly is a species, and how do you decide whether something belongs to one species rather than another?

Biologists call the answer a species concept – a theory about what a species is and how researchers sort organisms into different groups.