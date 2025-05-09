Brothers Judd Blog

DO SHOWER RINGS COME WITH THAT BOT?:

By Orrin Judd

Video: 3D-printed humanoid robot made in just $70 with lifelike arms, chatbot brain (Jijo Malayil, 5/09/25, Interesting Engineering)

A new open-source humanoid robot, ALANA, is attracting attention in the maker community for its affordability and functionality.

Designed by Shashwat Batish, ALANA is a life-size robot with movable arms powered by custom servo motors, capable of lifting 500 grams at full extension.

Fully 3D-printed and controlled via a locally run large language model (LLM) chatbot, the robot can be assembled for as little as $70, including all materials, electronics, and power supply.

