IF THERE’S ONE THING WE KNOW maga LACKS…:

Musk and Ramaswamy Are Making a Big Mistake (Nicholas Bagley, 12/03/24, The Atlantic)

What’s more, you need smart bureaucrats to make sure that rescissions hold up in court. Under settled law, established way back in the Reagan administration, “an agency changing its course by rescinding a rule is obligated to supply a reasoned analysis for the change.” Compiling that analysis requires technical skills that agency bureaucrats will have and that DOGE will lack. Slashing the federal workforce will thus work at cross-purposes to deregulation.