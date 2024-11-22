GIVEN THAT THEIR iDENTITARIANISM IS THE DISEASE…:

America Needs a Conservative Party: To defend the free world, free enterprise, and free thought (Robert Zubrin, Nov 22, 2024, The Cosmopolitan Globalist)

Trump is fine with baseball and apple pie. But his prescription for group identity—nativism—while more traditional, is equally toxic. As Friedrich Hayek explained in his seminal work The Road to Serfdom, there is no contradiction between nationalism and socialism. On the contrary, invoking the tribal instinct is the key to arouse the passion necessary to realize the full collectivist agenda.

While it has been assigned the designation “right-wing,” nativism is not a conservative orientation. It is not conservative, because it is anti-free enterprise, anti-Judeo-Christian, opposed to America’s founding proposition, and opposed to the traditions that built America. So it is not conservative at all. On the contrary, it is a form of radical tribal collectivism.

This is the deepest problem. Collectivization of property is very bad. Collectivization of minds is even worse. It is worse because it requires the abandonment of individual reason and conscience, the very essence of what makes us human. Conservatives viscerally opposed to what the Democrats have to offer are being told they need to board the Trump train and leave their minds behind on the station platform.