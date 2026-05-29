Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Identitarianism

CHOKING ON THEIR BILE:

By Orrin Judd

How Right-Wing Politics Make You Physically Ill (Kristen French, May 29, 2026, Nautilus)

A team of scientists found that conservative Americans got measurably less healthy than liberal Americans over the course of the 2010s. By the early 2020s they were dying at significantly higher rates, even setting aside COVID-19 deaths. They also ran a separate large survey, in 2024, of more than 21,000 people and found that right-leaning Americans—especially Republicans and Trump voters—are less likely to trust their doctors, follow medical advice, and seek care when they probably should.

It isn’t just about COVID vaccines. It extends to medications for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, and to willingness to go to the doctor for chest pain.

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Identitarianism One Economy to Rule Them All

THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

Identitarianism

BREAKING OUT OF THE BANTUSTANS:

Identitarianism

TO NOT KNOW IS TO HATE?:

You Missed

Identitarianism

CHOKING ON THEIR BILE:

Health

GETTING IN ON THE LATEST FAD:

Israel/Palestine

WHITE PRIVILEGE:

Life Issues: abortion

SHOW THEM THE MONEY:

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