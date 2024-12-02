Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Just So Stories

WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

By Orrin Judd

Philosophical Dead Ends: John Dupré reviews Richard Dawkins’s “The Genetic Book of the Dead” and Sara Imari Walker’s “Life as No One Knows It.” (John Dupré, November 30, 2024, LA Review of Books)

First, Dawkins remains, loosely speaking, a genetic determinist. I say “loosely speaking” because, of course, he does not believe that genes are sufficient to produce an organism. DNA alone in a test tube does not somehow turn into an elephant or an orchid. But Dawkins does take genes to be what matters. The additional necessary resources—oxygen to breathe, parental care, and so on—are background conditions normally sufficient to allow the genes to do their causal work. A crucial consequence of this is that development doesn’t matter for evolution. If the phenotype is fully inscribed in the genes, then it makes sense to think of evolution as ultimately a sequence of genomes competing with one another. The phenotypes are proxies for the genomes that determine them.

But life is not like that. Development is complex and multifactorial. Various nongenetic factors—e.g., cultural or epigenetic (non-sequence-based features of genomes), which may have their own distinct evolutionary trajectories—play a role.

Related Post

Just So Stories

AND THAT’S HOW THE LEOPARD GOT ITS SPOTS…:

Just So Stories

WE ARE ALL DESIGNISTS:

Just So Stories

THERE ARE NO SPOTTED OR BARRED OWLS, JUST OWLS:

You Missed

Just So Stories

WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

Books

LEAVE WELL ENOUGH ALONE:

End of History

DONALD’S BLACK BART STRATEGY:

End of History One Economy to Rule Them All

IT’S A LIBERAL WORLD, THE ILLIBERAL JUST LIVE IN IT:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.