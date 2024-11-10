WHAT COMES NEXT?:

PODCAST: Trump’s Triumph (w/ Ian Ward) (Know Your Enemy)



As the reality of Donald Trump’s decisive victory sets in, we wanted to talk to Politico’s Ian Ward, who’s done some of the very best reporting on post-liberal intellectuals, JD Vance, and MAGA-world, in addition to spending time on the campaign trail this fall. After breaking down the results of the presidential election, we discuss Vance’s role in the campaign, his standing with Trump, and friendship with Don Jr.; how the Trump transition is taking shape and who’s likely to influence his decisions at the start of his second term; whether Project 2025 will actually be implemented; if the Republican Party will actually govern in a pro-worker way; and much more!