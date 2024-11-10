WHAT COMES NEXT?:

PODCAST: Trump’s Triumph (w/ Ian Ward) (Know Your Enemy)
As the reality of Donald Trump’s decisive victory sets in, we wanted to talk to Politico’s Ian Ward, who’s done some of the very best reporting on post-liberal intellectuals, JD Vance, and MAGA-world, in addition to spending time on the campaign trail this fall. After breaking down the results of the presidential election, we discuss Vance’s role in the campaign, his standing with Trump, and friendship with Don Jr.; how the Trump transition is taking shape and who’s likely to influence his decisions at the start of his second term; whether Project 2025 will actually be implemented; if the Republican Party will actually govern in a pro-worker way; and much more!
Really interesting look at the election from the Left, because honest and self-reflective. Some features are a look at how infighting will cripple the Administration again and whether Democrats are destined to become the conservative party because the base is educated, affluent and owns property.