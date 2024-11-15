IT WAS THE BIDEN/HARRIS INFLATION…:

The Threat Trump Poses Is Real, but Democrats Must Learn Through Defeat (Danny Postel, November 6, 2024, New/Lines)

The Democratic Party was in a structurally bad position in 2024. Very bad. As the political scientist John Sides, who has been called “probably the leading authority on campaigns in the United States,” recently pointed out on our podcast, The Lede, “If you were imagining a year in which the Democrats were fighting into some headwinds in terms of [President Joe] Biden’s low popularity, the shadow that inflation may continue to cast in people’s assessments of the economy, it’s easy to see this as a year that would be a comfortable win for the Republicans.” The election was a toss-up only because of Donald Trump’s huge negatives, Sides noted.