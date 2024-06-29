Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

2024

JOE NEEDN’T EVEN WITHDRAW…:

By Orrin Judd

More on the legal (and practical) issues around a presidential candidate’s withdrawal (DEREK MULLER, 6/28/24, Election Law Blog)

First, Rick is right that the DNC rules for “pledged” candidates really just a pledge and not binding. Per IX.E.3.d, “All delegates to the National Convention pledged to a presidential candidate shall in all good conscience reflect the sentiments of those who elected them.” Likewise, IX.C.7.e, “Eligible delegates may vote for the candidate of their choice whether or not the name of such candidate was placed in nomination.”

…just allow a conscience vote.

Related Post

2024

DO THE RIGHT THING, JOE:

2024

NO ONE EVER PROMISED US GOOD CHOICES:

2024

MOVEON.ORG:

You Missed

End of History

LET’S MAKE A DEAL:

Republican Liberty

THE rEPUBLIC IS, IN FACT, OLD:

2024

JOE NEEDN’T EVEN WITHDRAW…:

End of History

LIBERALIZING IS COMPLEX:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.