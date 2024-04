Marco Rubio Is Wrong About Industrial Policy (ERIC BOEHM, 4.4.2024, reason)

The article’s headline—which was likely applied by the Post’s editors and not Rubio himself, but nonetheless captures the spirit of the piece—promises to explain why the senator believes in industrial policy “done right.” At its heart, Rubio’s argument is no more complex than that: Industrial policy is good when he gets to be in charge and bad when someone else is running it.