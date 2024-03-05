Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Just So Stories

WE JUST BICKER OVER THE DESIGNER:

By Orrin Judd

PODCAST: Samuel Wilkinson — What Evolution and Human Nature Imply About the Meaning of Our Existence (Skeptic, 3/04/24)

With respect to our evolution, nature seems to have endowed us with competing dispositions, what Wilkinson calls the dual potential of human nature. We are pulled in different directions: selfishness and altruism, aggression and cooperation, lust and love.

By using principles from a variety of scientific disciplines, Yale Professor Samuel Wilkinson provides a framework for human evolution that reveals an overarching purpose to our existence.

Wilkinson claims that this purpose, at least one of them, is to choose between the good and evil impulses that nature has created within us. Our life is a test. This is a truth, as old as history it seems, that has been espoused by so many of the world’s religions. From a certain framework, Wilkinson believes that these aspects of human nature—including how evolution shaped us—are evidence for the existence of a God, not against it.

Related Post

Identitarianism Just So Stories

MORALITY IS THE CONTROL OF EMOTION:

Just So Stories

CAIN WON:

Just So Stories

LIBERTARIANISM FOR THE PRETENTIOUS:

You Missed

Long War

THE WAGES OF IDEOLOGY:

Just So Stories

WE JUST BICKER OVER THE DESIGNER:

Health

ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

One Economy to Rule Them All

NO ONE MISSES OFFICES:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.