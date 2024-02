Trump is not immune from prosecution for bid to subvert the 2020 election, appeals court rules (KYLE CHENEY and JOSH GERSTEIN, 02/06/2024, Politico)

The unanimous 57-page decision from a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is a major win for special counsel Jack Smith, who is seeking to put Trump on trial this year on federal felony charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.