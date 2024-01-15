Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

2024

WHAT PART OF ANTI-MAGA IS CONFUSING?:

By Orrin Judd

Poll: Nearly half of Nikki Haley’s Iowa backers say they’d vote for Biden over Trump (Mark Murray and Alexandra Marquez, 1/14/24, NBC News)

Most likely Republican Iowa caucusgoers say they’ll vote for former President Donald Trump in the general election if he’s the GOP nominee, regardless of the candidate they’re supporting on caucus night.

That is, except supporters of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, with nearly half of them — 43% — saying they’d vote for Democratic President Joe Biden over Trump.

Related Post

2024

IT’S A CONSERVATIVE EPOCH:

2024 Republican Derangement Syndrome

THE rIGHT EXISTS TO AMUSE NORMALS:

2024

HAVE YOU THANKED NH LATELY?:

You Missed

Identitarianism

“THAT YE ALSO LOVE ONE ANOTHER”:

End of History

REALIZING THE DREAM:

2024

WHAT PART OF ANTI-MAGA IS CONFUSING?:

Energy

THE FUTURE ALWAYS HAPPENS FASTER THAN YOU EXPECT IT TO:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.