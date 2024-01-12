Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Energy

ALL COMMODITIES ARE FUNGIBLE:

By Orrin Judd

China’s Solar Dominance Faces New Rival: An Ultrathin Film: As renewable energy becomes a geopolitical tool, Japan looks to recover its technological edge (George Nishiyama, Jan. 11, 2024, WSJ)


In the U.S., the Biden administration is seeking to build a domestic supply chain for solar panels. Japan, also looking for a homegrown solar solution, is focusing on what are called perovskite solar cells that don’t use any silicon.

Invented by Japanese scientist Tsutomu Miyasaka, the cells use minerals forming a crystal structure called perovskite, which can be used in a device to turn the sun’s rays into electricity.

A key element in manufacturing perovskite is iodine. While hardly a resources powerhouse, Japan happens to be the world’s second-largest producer of iodine after Chile, accounting for around a third of global production.

“Look at what China is doing with semiconductors. That’s bullying,” said Miyasaka, referring to Beijing’s export restrictions on the rare elements gallium and germanium used in chips. “With perovskite cells, the components can be made domestically.”

Related Post

Energy

IT’LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

Energy

GEOMETRIC GROWTH GENERALLY ADDS UP FAST:

Energy

MAGA HARDEST HIT:

You Missed

Energy

ALL COMMODITIES ARE FUNGIBLE:

Republican Liberty

THE TEXT IS A STUBBORN TASKMASTER:

Energy

IT’LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

Energy

GEOMETRIC GROWTH GENERALLY ADDS UP FAST:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.