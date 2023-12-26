Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

A LITTLE PAIN NEVER HURT ANYBODY:

A New Way to Treat Back Pain (Sumathi Reddy, Dec. 21, 2023, WSJ)


What if the best way to treat your chronic back pain is by retraining your brain?

That’s the premise of a novel approach to chronic pain. Many people feel pain even after a physical injury has healed or when doctors can’t find a physical cause. The approach, called “pain reprocessing therapy,” tries to train the brain not to send false pain signals. Some early results are promising.

In a study published last year in JAMA Psychiatry, 66% of a group of people who did the therapy for a month were pain-free or nearly pain-free up to a year later.

